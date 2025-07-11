Justin Bieber hints at new album 'Swag'
Justin Bieber just announced his seventh studio album, "Swag," landing July 11, 2025.
It's his first full-length project since "Justice" in 2021, and he revealed it with eye-catching billboards in cities like LA, Reykjavik, and Times Square.
'Swag' features Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain
"Swag" brings a fresh hip-hop feel for Bieber, with features from Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain.
With contributions from DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang, and Eddie Benjamin, the album was recorded between Reykjavik and LA.
You'll find it on all major streaming platforms at midnight when it drops.
Bieber's personal changes make this album special
Friends like Kid Laroi and Cole Bennett are hyped for the release.
Bieber's been teasing fans with Insta stories showing off billboards and possible album art.
This new era follows big personal changes for him—he's now a dad—making "Swag" one to watch out for.