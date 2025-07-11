Justin Bieber hints at new album 'Swag'

"Swag" brings a fresh hip-hop feel for Bieber, with features from Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain. With contributions from DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang, and Eddie Benjamin, the album was recorded between Reykjavik and LA. You'll find it on all major streaming platforms at midnight when it drops.

Bieber's personal changes make this album special

Friends like Kid Laroi and Cole Bennett are hyped for the release.

Bieber's been teasing fans with Insta stories showing off billboards and possible album art.

This new era follows big personal changes for him—he's now a dad—making "Swag" one to watch out for.