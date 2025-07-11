Bollywood's forgotten stars shine in comeback roles
Some familiar Bollywood faces have made a strong return to the screen lately, reminding everyone why they were missed.
Ameesha Patel brought back her emotional side as Sakeena in Gadar 2 (2023), while Chandrachur Singh impressed with his role in Aarya (2020).
Their performances show that talent and screen presence don't just fade away.
A look at the list
Dino Morea switched things up as the intense villain Muhammad Shaybani in The Empire (2021), earning plenty of praise.
Fardeen Khan also stepped back into the spotlight with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024), playing a nobleman dealing with tricky personal and political situations.
Mahima Chaudhry returned too, taking on a heartfelt role in The Signature.
These comebacks highlight how these actors are still bringing something special to today's Bollywood scene.