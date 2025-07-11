Bollywood's forgotten stars shine in comeback roles

A look at the list

Dino Morea switched things up as the intense villain Muhammad Shaybani in The Empire (2021), earning plenty of praise.

Fardeen Khan also stepped back into the spotlight with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024), playing a nobleman dealing with tricky personal and political situations.

Mahima Chaudhry returned too, taking on a heartfelt role in The Signature.

These comebacks highlight how these actors are still bringing something special to today's Bollywood scene.