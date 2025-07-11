'Harry Potter reboot: Bertie Carvel's role as Cornelius Fudge' Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Tony winner Bertie Carvel, known for Matilda the Musical and The Crown, is stepping into the Harry Potter universe as Cornelius Fudge in HBO Max's upcoming reboot.

He'll play the Minister of Magic dealing with big challenges around Harry and Voldemort's return.

Carvel says he's genuinely excited to join the wizarding world and bring his own take to this iconic role.