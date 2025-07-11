Next Article
'Harry Potter reboot: Bertie Carvel's role as Cornelius Fudge'
Tony winner Bertie Carvel, known for Matilda the Musical and The Crown, is stepping into the Harry Potter universe as Cornelius Fudge in HBO Max's upcoming reboot.
He'll play the Minister of Magic dealing with big challenges around Harry and Voldemort's return.
Carvel says he's genuinely excited to join the wizarding world and bring his own take to this iconic role.
Carvel shares whether he will return for more seasons
Carvel shared that whether he returns for more seasons depends on how fans react: "It depends on what the fans think."
While some casting choices—like John Lithgow as Dumbledore—have sparked debate, Carvel is staying positive and enjoying exploring Harry Potter from a fresh angle.
The show promises a new spin on J.K. Rowling's books.