'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1: Release, plot, cast, and streaming details
Dexter is back!
"Dexter: Resurrection" picks up right after "New Blood," with Dexter Morgan waking up from a coma after being shot by his own son.
The new series drops its first two episodes on Paramount+ Premium July 11, and airs on Showtime July 13 at 8pm ET/PT.
'Dexter: Resurrection'—what's the story?
This time, Dexter heads to New York City, weighed down by guilt and searching for his missing son Harrison.
Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter alongside Jack Alcott as Harrison.
New faces Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman join the cast in secretive roles, while Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hot on Dexter's trail again.
The show dives into themes of redemption and facing your past—classic Dexter vibes with some fresh twists.