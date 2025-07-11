'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1: Release, plot, cast, and streaming details

'Dexter: Resurrection'—what's the story?

This time, Dexter heads to New York City, weighed down by guilt and searching for his missing son Harrison.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter alongside Jack Alcott as Harrison.

New faces Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman join the cast in secretive roles, while Miami Metro's Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hot on Dexter's trail again.

The show dives into themes of redemption and facing your past—classic Dexter vibes with some fresh twists.