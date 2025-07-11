Balaji Telefilms shifts focus to films and digital content

Balaji locked in multi-year Netflix deal covering different formats

Balaji just locked in a multi-year Netflix deal covering different formats. They also revamped ALT Balaji into a mix of paid subscriptions and free-with-ads, which cut costs and brought in more users.

Financially, things are looking up: profits jumped to ₹870.8 million this year from ₹197.88 million last year, even as TV struggles.

The company expects even stronger growth ahead from its film and digital push.