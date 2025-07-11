Next Article
Balaji Telefilms shifts focus to films and digital content
Balaji Telefilms is switching gears, putting films and digital content front and center as TV revenues drop.
Over the next three years, movies will be their main focus, with digital platforms close behind.
It's all part of a bigger plan to work smarter and boost profits.
Balaji locked in multi-year Netflix deal covering different formats
Balaji just locked in a multi-year Netflix deal covering different formats. They also revamped ALT Balaji into a mix of paid subscriptions and free-with-ads, which cut costs and brought in more users.
Financially, things are looking up: profits jumped to ₹870.8 million this year from ₹197.88 million last year, even as TV struggles.
The company expects even stronger growth ahead from its film and digital push.