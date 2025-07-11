Next Article
Thandel achieves record TRP on television premiere
Naga Chaitanya's new film Thandel just had a huge TV debut, pulling in a strong 10.32 TRP rating on Zee Telugu—making it the channel's second-highest rated movie of 2025 so far.
The story follows Raju, a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, and has clearly struck a chord with viewers.
'Thandel' is streaming on Netflix
Thandel is now one of only three Telugu films this year to hit double-digit TRPs, right behind Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. It's also streaming on Netflix and is inspired by real events from Srikakulam.
Riding this momentum, Chaitanya is gearing up for his next project (working title: NC24), where he'll take on a completely new kind of role.