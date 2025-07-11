Thandel achieves record TRP on television premiere

'Thandel' is streaming on Netflix

Thandel is now one of only three Telugu films this year to hit double-digit TRPs, right behind Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. It's also streaming on Netflix and is inspired by real events from Srikakulam.

Riding this momentum, Chaitanya is gearing up for his next project (working title: NC24), where he'll take on a completely new kind of role.