'Bombay Velvet' was originally written for Ranveer Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap explained, "Everybody sold it on Ranbir Kapoor 's name." He admitted it was an adjustment to work with a different actor than he'd imagined, but said, "Ranbir himself is a great actor... His commitment was terrific. He is literally a dream actor to work with."

What happened to 'Bombay Velvet?'

Released in 2015, this 1960s-set crime drama starred Kapoor alongside Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar.

Despite big buzz before release, the film flopped at the box office but later gained cult status.

The failure pushed Kashyap to avoid Bombay-based stories for a while, and he went on to work on other projects such as Sacred Games.