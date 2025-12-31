'Hell's Paradise' Season 2 drops January 11

Hell's Paradise is back for season 2 on January 11, 2026—airing at 11:45pm JST in Japan and streaming at 8:15pm IST in India. Based on Yuji Kaku's manga and animated by MAPPA, the new season features a fresh key visual.

What's the story this time? Season 2 dives into the "Lord Tensen" and "Horai" arcs.

Gabimaru, a ninja, and Sagiri, an executioner, are still hunting for the elixir of life on Shinsenkyo island—think deadly monsters and rival groups making things even more intense.

Who's behind it (and voicing your faves)? Kaori Makita directs again, with Akira Kindaichi handling series composition.

Character designs are by Koji Hisaki, music by Yoshiaki Dewa.

Main cast returns: Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru and Yumiri Hanamori as Sagiri. Cast includes Ryuuta Suzuki (Shugen) and Kensho Ono (Toma).