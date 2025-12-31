'Ocean's Fourteen': George Clooney reveals plotline, returning cast
What's the story
Hollywood actor George Clooney recently confirmed that several members of the original cast of Ocean's Eleven will reunite for Ocean's Fourteen. The film will feature Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle. In a chat with Variety, he revealed that the upcoming sequel would explore the gang's lives as they attempt to execute a heist in their later years.
Character evolution
Clooney's thoughts on aging characters in 'Ocean's Fourteen'
Clooney shared his excitement about the idea of aging characters. He said, "There was something about the idea that we're too old to do what we used to do, but we're still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me." He added that in Ocean's Fourteen, the characters have "lost a step" and will figure out how to "work around their limitations."
Film inspiration
'Ocean's Fourteen' inspired by 1979 film 'Going in Style'
Clooney revealed that Ocean's Fourteen is inspired by the 1979 film Going in Style. The movie, which stars George Burns, Art Carney, Lee Strasberg, and Charles Hallahan, is about a group of senior citizens pulling off a heist. The upcoming film is still in early development, with location scouting currently underway and production set to begin in October 2026.
Production details
'Ocean's Fourteen' to feature original cast and new director
Warner Bros. is bringing back several members of the original cast for Ocean's Fourteen, with David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame as the director. Clooney will also be involved in writing the screenplay. Meanwhile, an Ocean's Eleven prequel focusing on younger versions of Danny and Debbie Ocean is also in development with Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie reportedly leading the cast under Lee Isaac Chung's direction.