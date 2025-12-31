'Ocean's Fourteen': George Clooney reveals plotline, returning cast

Character evolution

Clooney's thoughts on aging characters in 'Ocean's Fourteen'

Clooney shared his excitement about the idea of aging characters. He said, "There was something about the idea that we're too old to do what we used to do, but we're still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me." He added that in Ocean's Fourteen, the characters have "lost a step" and will figure out how to "work around their limitations."