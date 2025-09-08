Next Article
Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi was 'hiding a filmmaker' in herself
Boney Kapoor just shared that his late wife, Sridevi, wasn't only a legendary actor—she also quietly shaped films from behind the scenes.
On Komal Nahta's podcast, he said, "She was everything you said. She was also hiding a filmmaker in herself," highlighting how much creative input she really had.
She would even redesign costumes
Kapoor talked about how Sridevi influenced costumes, makeup, and even lighting on her sets.
For Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, she didn't like the costume sketches and actually had the designer flown to Kashmir for a full redesign—which then led to changing the set itself to match her vision.
Her influence on production and designers
Sridevi also contributed to the growth of designers like Manish Malhotra and helped shape entire productions with her artistic style.