Boney Kapoor reveals Sridevi was 'hiding a filmmaker' in herself Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Boney Kapoor just shared that his late wife, Sridevi, wasn't only a legendary actor—she also quietly shaped films from behind the scenes.

On Komal Nahta's podcast, he said, "She was everything you said. She was also hiding a filmmaker in herself," highlighting how much creative input she really had.