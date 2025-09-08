Rasika Dugal begins filming 'Mirzapur' film adaptation

Actor Rasika Dugal has begun filming for the movie adaptation of the hit web series Mirzapur in Mumbai. She will be reprising her role as Beena Tripathi from the original series. A source close to Dugal said that she has prepared well for her role and is comfortably back in Tripathi's world, reported IANS.

Role expectations 'Beena Tripathi will bring something never seen before': Source The source added, "There's a lot of anticipation to see the entire cast come together, but what's exciting is how impactful her role is shaping up to be." "From everything we've seen so far, it feels like Beena Tripathi will bring something never seen before in the Mirzapur universe." The film also stars Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their roles as Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya.

Film adaptation Film set to release in 2026 The film adaptation of Mirzapur is reportedly set to release in 2026. Actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan are also rumored to be part of the project, though an official confirmation is awaited. The original series, which first premiered in 2018, was primarily shot in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district and other locations like Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.