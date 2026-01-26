Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' crosses ₹150cr worldwide in 3 days

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan 's Border 2 is unstoppable at the box office . The war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and the ₹150 crore mark worldwide within three days of its release. On Sunday, it recorded a significant increase in its revenue with an India nett collection of ₹54.5 crore, taking its total domestic collection to ₹121 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Box office performance 'Border 2' surpassed Deol's previous film 'Jaat' On Sunday, Border 2 also earned ₹16 crore worldwide, taking its gross collection to ₹158.5 crore. This has successfully surpassed the lifetime earnings of Deol's last film Jaat, which collected ₹119 crore worldwide last year. The film has outperformed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar for three consecutive days now, with earnings of ₹54.5 crore against the latter's ₹43 crore on their first Sunday in theaters.

Occupancy details 'Border 2' witnessed high occupancy rates in theaters Border 2 also saw a significant jump in its overall Hindi occupancy, which stood at 59.14% on Sunday. The film started with a steady 31.46% occupancy in morning shows, which rose sharply to 68.93% in the afternoon and peaked during evening shows at an impressive 77.03%. It settled at a solid 67.15% for night shows, according to Sacnilk's report.

