Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' crosses ₹150cr worldwide in 3 days
What's the story
Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's Border 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and the ₹150 crore mark worldwide within three days of its release. On Sunday, it recorded a significant increase in its revenue with an India nett collection of ₹54.5 crore, taking its total domestic collection to ₹121 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Border 2' surpassed Deol's previous film 'Jaat'
On Sunday, Border 2 also earned ₹16 crore worldwide, taking its gross collection to ₹158.5 crore. This has successfully surpassed the lifetime earnings of Deol's last film Jaat, which collected ₹119 crore worldwide last year. The film has outperformed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar for three consecutive days now, with earnings of ₹54.5 crore against the latter's ₹43 crore on their first Sunday in theaters.
Occupancy details
'Border 2' witnessed high occupancy rates in theaters
Border 2 also saw a significant jump in its overall Hindi occupancy, which stood at 59.14% on Sunday. The film started with a steady 31.46% occupancy in morning shows, which rose sharply to 68.93% in the afternoon and peaked during evening shows at an impressive 77.03%. It settled at a solid 67.15% for night shows, according to Sacnilk's report.
Film details
'Border 2' is a sequel to the 1997 film 'Border'
Border 2 is a sequel to the legendary filmmaker JP Dutta's 1997 all-time blockbuster, Border. While Dutta didn't direct the second installment, he co-produced it. The film features Deol, Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. In Border 2, Deol plays Indian Army officer Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler while Dosanjh portrays Indian Air Force officer Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.