'Border 2' falls hard on Day 5, earns ₹19.5cr
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest war drama, Border 2, has seen a significant drop in its box office collections on its first Tuesday. The film, which was released in India on January 23 to benefit from the extended holiday weekend, raked in an impressive ₹30 crore on its opening day. However, without the advantage of a holiday, it collected just around ₹19.5 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Border 2' had collected ₹59 crore on Day 4
The film's collections on Tuesday were a significant drop from its Republic Day collection of ₹59 crore. On Monday, it not only recorded its highest single-day collection but also made it to the record books as one of the highest Republic Day collections of all time. With Tuesday's earnings, Border 2's total net collection stands at ₹196.5 crore and worldwide earnings at ₹270.7 crore.
Regional breakdown
'Border 2' occupancy rates and regional performance
On its first Tuesday, Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.82%. The film's morning shows saw an occupancy of 11.21%, which increased to 24.22% in the afternoon, 29.79% in the evening, and peaked at a solid 34.07% during night shows. The Mumbai region had a total of 1,104 shows with an average theater occupancy of 19.33%, while the Delhi-NCR region recorded the highest occupancy at 28.67%.
Future plans
'Border 2' producer confirms 3rd installment in the series
Border 2's producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that a third installment of the film is in the works. He said, "We are doing a joint venture (a different film) with his (Anurag Singh) company and my company. He'll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course." The war drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.