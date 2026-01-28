'Border 2' falls hard on Day 5, earns ₹19.5cr

Sunny Deol 's latest war drama, Border 2 , has seen a significant drop in its box office collections on its first Tuesday. The film, which was released in India on January 23 to benefit from the extended holiday weekend, raked in an impressive ₹30 crore on its opening day. However, without the advantage of a holiday, it collected just around ₹19.5 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday), per Sacnilk.

Box office performance 'Border 2' had collected ₹59 crore on Day 4 The film's collections on Tuesday were a significant drop from its Republic Day collection of ₹59 crore. On Monday, it not only recorded its highest single-day collection but also made it to the record books as one of the highest Republic Day collections of all time. With Tuesday's earnings, Border 2's total net collection stands at ₹196.5 crore and worldwide earnings at ₹270.7 crore.

Regional breakdown 'Border 2' occupancy rates and regional performance On its first Tuesday, Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.82%. The film's morning shows saw an occupancy of 11.21%, which increased to 24.22% in the afternoon, 29.79% in the evening, and peaked at a solid 34.07% during night shows. The Mumbai region had a total of 1,104 shows with an average theater occupancy of 19.33%, while the Delhi-NCR region recorded the highest occupancy at 28.67%.

Advertisement