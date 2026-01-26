Following 'Border 2' success, will we get a 'Border 3'?

Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar is riding high on the success of Border 2 , his latest production that has reportedly earned ₹167 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. The film is a collaboration between Kumar and director Anurag Singh, and they are already planning their next project together. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar revealed that they have a project lined up before potentially moving on to Border 3.

Future plans 'Border 3' to happen 'in due course' Kumar confirmed that Border 3 is indeed in the pipeline. He said, "Border will definitely happen, but in due course." The filmmaker added that Singh has put in a lot of effort into reviving the franchise. "If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward," he said.

Upcoming venture 'Border 3' not the immediate next project Despite the confirmation of Border 3, Kumar clarified that it won't be their immediate next project. "But before that, we will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that," he said. He added that their "next film will be on those lines. Then, we will return to Border."

