Nidhi Dutta to expand JP Films with new projects
What's the story
Nidhi Dutta, the producer of the war drama Border 2, is reportedly planning to expand her production house, JP Films, with two new projects. According to a report by Mid-Day, one of these projects will be a fantasy adventure franchise, while the other will be a drama centered on the Indian Air Force.
New venture
Fantasy adventure franchise to be shot in multiple locations
A source told the outlet, "It's an ambitious franchise that will be shot across multiple locations throughout the country." "Like in Border 2, Nidhi has been part of the writing process here." They added, "The casting process has begun, and the film is likely to go on floors later this year."
Armed Forces drama
More about the drama on Indian Air Force
The second project in the pipeline is a drama focusing on the Indian Air Force. The script for this film is reportedly ready, and casting is currently underway. Another insider shared, "Nidhi wants to take this project on floors this year itself." "This movie, along with Border 3, is aimed at expanding the producer's repertoire of films that focus on the Armed Forces."
Box office success
'Border 2' did well at the box office
Border 2, the second installment of the war action franchise produced by Dutta, did well at the box office. The film reportedly grossed ₹392.94 crore in its lifetime domestic collection and ₹450.19 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film starred Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.