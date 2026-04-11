Nidhi Dutta to expand JP Films with new projects

Nidhi Dutta, the producer of the war drama Border 2, ﻿ is reportedly planning to expand her production house, JP Films, with two new projects. According to a report by Mid-Day, one of these projects will be a fantasy adventure franchise, while the other will be a drama centered on the Indian Air Force.

New venture Fantasy adventure franchise to be shot in multiple locations A source told the outlet, "It's an ambitious franchise that will be shot across multiple locations throughout the country." "Like in Border 2, Nidhi has been part of the writing process here." They added, "The casting process has begun, and the film is likely to go on floors later this year."

Armed Forces drama More about the drama on Indian Air Force The second project in the pipeline is a drama focusing on the Indian Air Force. The script for this film is reportedly ready, and casting is currently underway. Another insider shared, "Nidhi wants to take this project on floors this year itself." "This movie, along with Border 3, is aimed at expanding the producer's repertoire of films that focus on the Armed Forces."

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