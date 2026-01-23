'Border 2' review: Weaker than original, but still surprisingly touching

Anurag Singh's Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta 's classic, Border (1997). Singh aims to match the original's illustrious legacy, while also lending the film his distinctive touch. Led by Sunny Deol , it pales in comparison to the first part, but still wins you over through its tender emotional sequences. Engaging and largely well-performed, Border 2 takes you by surprise.

Plot Focuses on IAF, Army, and Navy's heroism during 1971 war Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 recounts the valiance of the Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force during the brutal conflict. Deol plays Army officer Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, while Diljit Dosanjh essays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Varun Dhawan is cast as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, while Ahan Shetty plays Navy officer M. S. Rawat.

#1 The trailer sold the movie short Contrary to what its sub-par trailer would have you believe, Border 2 has no dearth of arresting, emotional scenes. The film is at its most watchable when it captures the officers' personal lives, and Dhawan and Medha Rana, who plays his wife, have the loveliest track. Singh lets their scenes simmer in silence, and the confident Rana is a complete revelation.

#2 More on the above aspect For the most part, Border 2 follows the successful template established by Dutta in Border. Singh contrasts the chaos of the battleground with the cackles of domestic life, effortlessly drawing you in. Moreover, Sonam Bajwa, paired opposite Dosanjh, and Mona Singh, paired opposite Deol, turn in memorable, striking performances that stay with you. Their presence uplifts the film massively.

#3 On Singh's precise, impressive direction With patriotic, rousing speeches, Singh plays to the gallery, demonstrating his ability to engage with his audience effectively. He shows us the tender, flawed, fallible men hiding behind tough exteriors, and also develops key supporting characters. Separately, the music is a hit and miss, but it's tough not to weep when Sonu Nigam hits those magical notes in Sandese Aate Hain.

#4 Negatives: Where does the film fail? Despite its strengths, the move fails to fully soar because it's uneven, wobbly, and sometimes, unsure of itself. Anya Singh essays Sudha, Rawat's wife, but her role is merely a special appearance. It's almost as if the film forgets about her! Singh, rather desperately, inserts twists in scenes where none should exist, and employs an unsubtle, jarring approach in many sequences.

#5 Over 3 hours long, the film refuses to end! Is there an award for atrocious VFX? Because we have a winner. How can you feel for the soldiers when you know several action scenes were captured before a green screen? Moreover, at 199 minutes, it's exhaustingly long. The extended climax, particularly, refuses to end, and you might even be tempted to walk out. Length doesn't equate depth, but Border 2 doesn't care.