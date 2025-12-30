'Border 2': Sonam Bajwa praises Diljit Dosanjh's humility

As the release of Border 2 approaches, actor Sonam Bajwa has opened up about her experience working with co-star Diljit Dosanjh . In an interview with News18 Showsha, she praised his dedication to music and acting, saying he "breathes music." The film marks their first collaboration in Bollywood after several successful Punjabi films together.

Praise 'I'm so happy that even till date whenever we meet...' Bajwa lauded Dosanjh's humility despite his global success. She said, "I'm so happy that even till date whenever we meet or work together he has never made any one of us feel that he's a global sensation." "He's still so grounded and still very, very funny. Diljit makes everyone around him happy," she added.

Journey Bajwa and Dosanjh's journey from strangers to co-stars Bajwa revealed that it took them a few movies to break the ice. "We didn't interact much during our first film, Punjab 1984. We broke the ice while shooting for our second film together, Super Singh." "We would improvise a lot on set. We went on to do three-four films. There is that comfort now," she recalled.