'Border 2' storms the box office with nearly ₹80cr in 2 days

Border 2, a Hindi war drama directed by Anurag Singh, brings the 1971 Indo-Pak War to life through India's army, navy, and air force. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa, this sequel to the iconic 1997 Border opened over the Republic Day weekend.

In numbers: The film opened strong with ₹30-32.10cr on day one and jumped to ₹36.5-40.59cr on day two—totaling ₹66.5-72.69cr net and ₹79.75-85.77cr gross in India so far.

Worldwide earnings have already reached an impressive ₹93-95.75cr (including ₹15-16cr from overseas).

Night shows are especially packed with over 61% seats filled.

Sunny Deol's big win In just two days, Border 2 has become Sunny Deol's fourth highest-grosser ever (after Gadar 2, Jaat, and Gadar).

Early estimates suggest it will cross ₹80cr in India by day three—helped along by positive word-of-mouth during Republic Day weekend.