'Border 2' teaser: Sunny Deol leads soldiers in war cry
The Border 2 teaser just dropped, bringing back the spirit of the original 1997 classic.
Unveiled on Vijay Diwas, it shows Sunny Deol rallying his squad with a powerful war cry meant to echo all the way to Lahore—a nod to India's 1971 victory.
The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty stepping into action-packed roles.
What's in the teaser and who's joining?
The teaser builds up from tense silence to an explosive call for unity and courage, with close-ups of determined faces—Deol as the seasoned leader, Dhawan as a focused officer, and Dosanjh showing grit under fire.
The cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Paramvir Cheema.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and team under T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 hits theaters January 23, 2026.