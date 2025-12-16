'Border 2' teaser: Sunny Deol leads soldiers in war cry

What's in the teaser and who's joining?

The teaser builds up from tense silence to an explosive call for unity and courage, with close-ups of determined faces—Deol as the seasoned leader, Dhawan as a focused officer, and Dosanjh showing grit under fire.

The cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Paramvir Cheema.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and team under T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 hits theaters January 23, 2026.