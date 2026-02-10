Box office: 'Anomie' struggles to pull in crowds Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Bhavana's new film, Anomie: The Equation of Death, hasn't made much noise at the box office so far. In its first four days, it pulled in just ₹89 lakh worldwide—even with its intense psychological themes and dark storyline, crowds haven't really shown up.

Most of the earnings came from India, with domestic collections at ₹77 lakh.