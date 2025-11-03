Box office: 'Baahubali: The Epic' towers over 'Titanic' in India

'Baahubali' is 5th biggest re-release in India

In India, the film made a strong comeback—earning ₹9.65 crore on day one (including paid previews), then ₹7.3 crore on day two, and ₹4.46 crore on day three, totaling an impressive ₹22.56 crore in just three days!

That makes it the fifth biggest re-release ever here, even outpacing both the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Hollywood classic Titanic.