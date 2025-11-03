Box office: 'Baahubali: The Epic' towers over 'Titanic' in India
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic is back in theaters, and its strong box office performance suggests it is being well-received.
This fantasy-action blockbuster, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, pulled in $5.07 million (about ₹45 crore) worldwide during its opening weekend—landing it at seventh place globally for the week.
Even North America chipped in with $837K (₹6.9 crore), indicating that Baahubali's appeal remains widespread.
'Baahubali' is 5th biggest re-release in India
In India, the film made a strong comeback—earning ₹9.65 crore on day one (including paid previews), then ₹7.3 crore on day two, and ₹4.46 crore on day three, totaling an impressive ₹22.56 crore in just three days!
That makes it the fifth biggest re-release ever here, even outpacing both the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Hollywood classic Titanic.
Highest-grossing Telugu re -release ever!
Baahubali: The Epic just became the highest-grossing Telugu re-release ever, beating Khaleja's previous record of ₹18.08 crore.
With Sunday theaters half full (50% occupancy), it's now close to becoming South India's top re-release—almost catching up to Ghilli's legendary ₹30 crore mark.