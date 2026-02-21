Box office collection: 'Assi' earns ₹1.6 crore on Day 2

Assi opened with ₹1 crore from 1,716 shows and had a Hindi occupancy rate just above 7%. Its first-day gross was about ₹1.18-₹1.20 crore, placing it mid-pack among Bollywood releases this year. The film also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa , and Kumud Mishra.

More about the film and its storyline

Assi dives into the tough topic of sexual violence against women through a courtroom lens.

It's Sinha and Pannu's third project together after Mulk and Thappad.

Here, Kani Kusruti plays Parima—a Delhi woman who is abducted—while Pannu steps in as her lawyer fighting for justice in court.

Reviews so far have been mixed but the film is sparking conversations around an important issue.