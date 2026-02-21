Box office collection: 'Assi' earns ₹1.6 crore on Day 2
Assi, a Hindi courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu, picked up slightly at the box office on its second day, earning ₹1.6 crore and bringing its two-day total to ₹2.6 crore.
Despite this bump, it's still behind Khel Khel Mein, which made ₹2.05 crore on its second day.
How did 'Assi' perform on Day 1?
Assi opened with ₹1 crore from 1,716 shows and had a Hindi occupancy rate just above 7%.
Its first-day gross was about ₹1.18-₹1.20 crore, placing it mid-pack among Bollywood releases this year.
The film also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra.
More about the film and its storyline
Assi dives into the tough topic of sexual violence against women through a courtroom lens.
It's Sinha and Pannu's third project together after Mulk and Thappad.
Here, Kani Kusruti plays Parima—a Delhi woman who is abducted—while Pannu steps in as her lawyer fighting for justice in court.
Reviews so far have been mixed but the film is sparking conversations around an important issue.