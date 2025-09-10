Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' earns ₹39.75cr in 5 days

Film's numbers drop through the week

Baaghi 4 started strong with a ₹12cr opening but saw its numbers drop through the week, partly because of competition from The Conjuring: Final Rites and mixed reviews.

Its 'A' certification also kept many younger fans out of theaters, making it harder for the film to reach the heights of Shroff's previous hits like Heropanti or earlier Baaghi movies.

Still, Tiger's action moves and loyal fanbase keep him in the spotlight.