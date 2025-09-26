Next Article
Box office collection: 'Jolly LLB 3' fails to impress
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 didn't quite hit the mark in its first week. The movie opened recently and collected ₹73.75 crore—falling short of Jolly LLB 2's ₹117 crore haul back in 2017.
While the opening weekend looked promising with ₹53.5 crore, weekday numbers slipped fast, dropping to just ₹3.75 crore by Thursday.
No major competition for the film right now
With few rivals right now—They Call Him OG is mostly big in South India and Homebound has a limited release—Jolly LLB 3 still hasn't managed to draw big crowds during the week.
All eyes are now on its second weekend to see if it can bounce back or if this sequel will stay stuck in neutral.