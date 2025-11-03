Box office collection: 'Kantara' crosses ₹600cr; 'Thamma' hits ₹100cr mark

'Kantara,' 'Thamma,' and 'EDKD' weekend numbers in brief

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat added ₹3.75cr on Sunday (totaling ₹64.40cr in 13 days), while Thamma reached a solid ₹120.05cr by the weekend.

Kantara: Chapter 1 continued its streak with a 32-day total of ₹610.40cr, despite fresh competition from new releases like The Taj Story—which only managed around ₹2.21cr on Sunday.

With several buzzworthy films dropping next weekend, everyone's watching to see if these box office champs can hold their ground or if new contenders will shake things up!