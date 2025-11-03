Box office collection: 'Kantara' crosses ₹600cr; 'Thamma' hits ₹100cr mark
It was a big weekend for Indian cinema! Kantara: Chapter 1 kept its momentum going, crossing an impressive ₹600cr mark even after dropping on OTT.
Thamma held strong, raking in over ₹100cr, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also performed steadily, though its total was below ₹100cr.
Meanwhile, The Taj Story had a rough start, earning just about ₹5cr and facing mostly negative reviews.
'Kantara,' 'Thamma,' and 'EDKD' weekend numbers in brief
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat added ₹3.75cr on Sunday (totaling ₹64.40cr in 13 days), while Thamma reached a solid ₹120.05cr by the weekend.
Kantara: Chapter 1 continued its streak with a 32-day total of ₹610.40cr, despite fresh competition from new releases like The Taj Story—which only managed around ₹2.21cr on Sunday.
With several buzzworthy films dropping next weekend, everyone's watching to see if these box office champs can hold their ground or if new contenders will shake things up!