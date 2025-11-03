Manoj Bajpayee leads the film

'Baahubali' star Ramya joins RGV's 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Nov 03, 202511:35 am

What's the story

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has unveiled the first look of actor Ramya Krishnan from his upcoming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. In the image shared on social media, Krishnan is seen with heavy kajal, dark lip color, messy hair, a nose ring, and quirky jewelry. This suggests that she might be playing an occult specialist in the film. She is best known for playing Sivagami in the Baahubali franchise.