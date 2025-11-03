'Baahubali' star Ramya joins RGV's 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has unveiled the first look of actor Ramya Krishnan from his upcoming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. In the image shared on social media, Krishnan is seen with heavy kajal, dark lip color, messy hair, a nose ring, and quirky jewelry. This suggests that she might be playing an occult specialist in the film. She is best known for playing Sivagami in the Baahubali franchise.
Character insights
Krishnan's unique look and tattoos
In addition to her unique look, Krishnan was also seen with tattoos on her face and body. The film is a horror-comedy, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh. It marks Varma's reunion with Bajpayee after films such as Satya and Road. Speaking about his latest venture, Varma said working with Bajpayee again is both thrilling and nostalgic.
Director's view
Varma on how film expands boundaries of horror genre
Varma told IANS, "Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power." He added, "With Manoj's intensity and Genelia's vulnerability, this story will expand boundaries of how we see horror in the guise of authority."