Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife calls him liar, cheater in scathing post

Abhishek Bajaj (33), currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 , is facing serious allegations from his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal . She has accused him of being deceitful and hiding important facts about himself. Jindal also criticized Bajaj for his close relationship with fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur (21).

Allegations 'He only pretends to be nice...': Jindal's post Jindal took to Instagram to share a lengthy note, accusing Bajaj of pretending to be nice while hiding the truth. She wrote, "He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life...that's the real reason we got divorced." "He's hurt me and other women too." She added that she isn't planning to join Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard.

Further accusations 'Gaslighting the audience on national TV' Jindal further accused Bajaj of lying about his age and marital status. She wrote, "He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman Khan sir." "Lying about real age and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV." "Abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years. He's been playing the same game."

Criticism Jindal slams Bajaj for his bond with Kaur Jindal also criticized Bajaj's bond with Kaur, saying, "Even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old. Clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary." She added that she isn't seeking revenge but wants the truth to come out. Meanwhile, in a recent episode, Bajaj called Jindal a "social parasite" who lacks values and integrity.

Fan reactions Mixed reactions from fans online The Internet quickly lit up with mixed opinions after Jindal's post. One fan wrote, "Akanksha is just saying what needed to be said. Finally, someone is exposing fake behavior!" Another commented, "She's just trying to get attention now that Abhishek is doing well on Bigg Boss." Some fans defended Kaur, saying, "They need to stop talking about Ashnoor. She is just Abhishek's friend." Meanwhile, others questioned Bajaj's attitude, "Did he really lie about his marriage?"