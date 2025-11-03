Britney Spears deactivates Instagram after ex-husband's tell-all memoir

Pop icon Britney Spears (43) has deactivated her Instagram account amid a public feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline over his recent memoir. The sudden disappearance of her account on Sunday (US time) was accompanied by a message stating that her "profile may have been removed." This move comes after fans expressed concern over recent posts featuring cryptic captions about her children, Jayden James (19) and Sean Preston (20).

Recent activity Spears's cryptic posts about her children raised concerns In the past few weeks, Spears shared dancing in her living room but disabled comments on posts with strange captions about her children. A particularly alarming post on October 7 showed her with bruises on her arms and bandages around her hands and wrists. She wrote in the caption, "I'm not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better." "I fell down the stairs at my friend's house...it was horrible."

Personal revelations Pop star reflected on her 2018 rehab stint In a more recent post on October 19, the pop star appeared to reflect on her four-month stint in rehab in 2018 under a 13-year conservatorship and its effects. She wrote about enduring a "traumatic experience" during that time, where she was "illegally forced not to use her feet or body to go anywhere." The post also included a photo of herself riding a horse with an unusual caption comparing her shoulder blades to "wings."

Ongoing feud Federline's memoir reignites tensions between the ex-couple Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew, has added fuel to the fire. The book contains various claims about Spears, their marriage, and her relationship with their sons. In response to these revelations, Spears took to X on October 15 to accuse Federline of "constantly gaslighting" her. A representative for Spears also issued a statement addressing the allegations and said, "All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism."