Box office collection: 'Prakambanam' continues to draw crowds post-release
Prakambanam is a Malayalam horror-comedy that's been making waves since its January 30 release.
Directed by Vijesh Panathur and written by Sreehari Vadakkan, the film stars Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, Sheethal Joseph, and Mallika Sukumaran in a quirky story set around hostel life.
Looking at film in numbers
The movie has pulled in ₹12.73 crore at the Indian box office after 21 days—starting strong with ₹5.55 crore in week one, then ₹4.4 crore and ₹2.78 crore in the following weeks.
Even after a 36% third-week dip, it kept drawing crowds and added another ₹18 lakh on its 21st day.
How are audiences and critics reacting to it?
Critics say Prakambanam is a fun ride—Cinema Express gave it 3/5 stars for its wild second half, while Onmanorama said the film succeeds as a fun hostel-life entertainer with 'hilarious incidents that drive the narrative.'
Fans online are loving the cast's performances, catchy background score, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi's memorable climax song.
If you're into offbeat horror-comedies with hostel vibes, this one might be up your alley!