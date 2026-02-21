Box office collection: 'Prakambanam' continues to draw crowds post-release

The movie has pulled in ₹12.73 crore at the Indian box office after 21 days—starting strong with ₹5.55 crore in week one, then ₹4.4 crore and ₹2.78 crore in the following weeks. Even after a 36% third-week dip, it kept drawing crowds and added another ₹18 lakh on its 21st day.

How are audiences and critics reacting to it?

Critics say Prakambanam is a fun ride—Cinema Express gave it 3/5 stars for its wild second half, while Onmanorama said the film succeeds as a fun hostel-life entertainer with 'hilarious incidents that drive the narrative.'

Fans online are loving the cast's performances, catchy background score, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi's memorable climax song.

If you're into offbeat horror-comedies with hostel vibes, this one might be up your alley!