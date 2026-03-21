Box office collection: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' rakes in big bucks Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as spy Hamza Ali Mazari, began its theatrical rollout on March 18, 2026 (select territories) and opened more widely on March 19, 2026, with a few markets following on March 20, 2026.

With a nearly four-hour runtime, the film features big names like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

It's available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.