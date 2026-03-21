Box office collection: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' rakes in big bucks
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as spy Hamza Ali Mazari, began its theatrical rollout on March 18, 2026 (select territories) and opened more widely on March 19, 2026, with a few markets following on March 20, 2026.
With a nearly four-hour runtime, the film features big names like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
It's available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Mazari takes on Pakistan's terror networks
The movie follows Mazari as he takes on terror networks in Pakistan while navigating gang wars and political twists.
Expect high-stakes action and plenty of drama across borders.
What are the reviews and ratings for 'Dhurandhar?'
Critics are mostly impressed: A review called it "captivating" with a 4.5/5 rating; 123telugu praised Singh's performance and gave it 3.75/5; A review described it as an "epic spy saga."
Cinema Express loved the craft but felt some political moments broke immersion. Overall, both audiences and critics seem to be enjoying this action-packed ride!