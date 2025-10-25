Box office collection: 'Thamma' earns just ₹3.79 crore on Diwali

'Thamma': The horror comedy starring Khurrana, Mandanna

Thamma is part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (think Stree and Bhediya), with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also in key roles.

Even with mixed reviews and tough competition from other Diwali releases like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma still leads the box office pack for now—its total collection stands at ₹59.39 crore after four days, though daily numbers have kept sliding since its debut.