Box office collection: 'Thamma' earns just ₹3.79 crore on Diwali
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's new film Thamma, which hit theaters this Diwali (October 21, 2025), started strong with a ₹24 crore opening but saw a steep drop to just ₹3.79 crore by its fourth day.
The big weekend buzz faded fast, marking the film's lowest single-day earnings so far.
'Thamma': The horror comedy starring Khurrana, Mandanna
Thamma is part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (think Stree and Bhediya), with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also in key roles.
Even with mixed reviews and tough competition from other Diwali releases like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma still leads the box office pack for now—its total collection stands at ₹59.39 crore after four days, though daily numbers have kept sliding since its debut.