'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer out! Prabhas-Rana's saga hits IMAX soon

Trailer promises more drama, action; film on October 31

The trailer leans into the intense rivalry between Baahubali and his cousin Bhallaladeva and their complicated ties with Sivagami and Devasena—so plenty of drama ahead.

Mark your calendar: Baahubali: The Epic hits theaters worldwide on October 31.

It's coming to IMAX too, with a marathon runtime of 3 hours 50 minutes for fans who want the full experience.