'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer out! Prabhas-Rana's saga hits IMAX soon
Entertainment
The trailer for Baahubali: The Epic just dropped, giving fans a fresh look at S.S. Rajamouli's legendary saga—now re-edited with sharper visuals and extra scenes.
Prabhas returns in his iconic double role, joined by Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, and Sathyaraj as the story of the Mahishmati empire gets an epic upgrade.
Trailer promises more drama, action; film on October 31
The trailer leans into the intense rivalry between Baahubali and his cousin Bhallaladeva and their complicated ties with Sivagami and Devasena—so plenty of drama ahead.
Mark your calendar: Baahubali: The Epic hits theaters worldwide on October 31.
It's coming to IMAX too, with a marathon runtime of 3 hours 50 minutes for fans who want the full experience.