'Frankenstein' director del Toro: 'I'd rather die' than use AI
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro isn't holding back on generative AI—he says he'd "rather die" than use it.
In a recent interview, he called out the arrogance of the tech bros proliferating AI technology, comparing their attitude to Victor Frankenstein's careless ambition.
Del Toro made it clear: his real issue is with the "natural stupidity" driving how AI is used.
Del Toro's comments come as 'Frankenstein' hits theaters
Del Toro's comments come just as his new film, Frankenstein, hits theaters before dropping on Netflix November 7.
The film world is buzzing about AI—some in the industry see it as a tool for creativity and efficiency, while others worry it threatens real artistry and even harms the environment, as raised by some commentators.
Del Toro's stance reflects ongoing industry debate
Del Toro's strong stance highlights bigger industry tensions over tech in filmmaking.
While some like George Miller accept AI as the future, del Toro insists that human creativity should always come first—a reminder of how much authenticity still matters in movies today.