Maria Menounos launches blood test that screens for 50+ cancers
TV host and podcaster Maria Menounos has teamed up with Exact Sciences, the company behind Cancerguard—a blood test that screens for over 50 types of cancer.
Inspired by her own experience surviving pancreatic cancer in 2022 (thanks to an early full-body Prenuvo MRI scan), Maria hopes this test will help others catch cancer early, too.
Cancerguard is designed to work alongside current screenings and is being offered in conjunction with Quest Diagnostics and private medical offices.
Test costs $689, available through Quest Diagnostics
Cancerguard costs $689 and will be available through Quest Diagnostics and select private clinics.
It's especially aimed at finding cancers like esophageal, liver, and pancreatic—types that often slip through the cracks because there aren't routine screenings for them.
Maria puts it simply: "We've got to be the CEO of our own health journeys."
The goal is to help more people avoid late-stage diagnoses and take charge of their health.