Maria Menounos launches blood test that screens for 50+ cancers

Cancerguard costs $689 and will be available through Quest Diagnostics and select private clinics.

It's especially aimed at finding cancers like esophageal, liver, and pancreatic—types that often slip through the cracks because there aren't routine screenings for them.

Maria puts it simply: "We've got to be the CEO of our own health journeys."

The goal is to help more people avoid late-stage diagnoses and take charge of their health.