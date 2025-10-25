Madras HC stays 'Desiya Thalaivar' biopic release in India
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is reviewing petitions to stop the release of Desiya Thalaivar, a new biopic about U. Muthuramalinga Thevar.
On Friday, the judges heard concerns that the film could disrupt community harmony and sought a response from the Centre and the State authorities to a public interest litigation petition.
The court posted the matter for hearing on October 28.
Court seeks response from central, state governments
M Chakkaravarthy, who leads Devendrar Panpattu Kazhagam, argued that the film might harm social relations and asked for its censorship certificate to be canceled.
Advocate C Selvakumar also warned about possible law and order issues, suggesting a special review committee should check the film first.
The court has now asked both central and state governments to respond to these worries.