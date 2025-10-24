'Haq': Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama character posters out
Junglee Pictures just dropped some striking character posters for Haq, their upcoming courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi.
Hitting theaters on November 7, 2025, the film is directed by Suparn Varma and takes inspiration from a major Supreme Court case from the 1980s.
Expect big questions around law, faith, and justice.
More about the film
The new posters set the stage: Gautam Dhar's character stands strong, fighting for her rights, while Hashmi plays a lawyer caught between his principles and the law.
Their intense looks hint at a story about belief, equality, and tough choices.
Trailer coming soon
Produced by Junglee Pictures with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq promises sharp storytelling and powerful performances.
The trailer is coming soon—and it looks like this film wants to get everyone talking about justice and personal convictions.