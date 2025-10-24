'Haq': Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi's courtroom drama character posters out

The new posters set the stage: Gautam Dhar's character stands strong, fighting for her rights, while Hashmi plays a lawyer caught between his principles and the law. Their intense looks hint at a story about belief, equality, and tough choices.

Trailer coming soon

Produced by Junglee Pictures with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq promises sharp storytelling and powerful performances.

The trailer is coming soon—and it looks like this film wants to get everyone talking about justice and personal convictions.