Box office collection: 'The Conjuring 4' crosses $100 million mark
The Conjuring: Last Rites is making waves, pulling in $113 million across North America in just its first eight days.
With Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson back as the iconic Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film has already become 2025's 14th highest-grossing movie in North America.
Cast and crew of the film
Mia Tomlinson landed the role of adult Judy Warren after auditioning for both Judy and young Lorraine.
Director Michael Chaves said he was sad to lose her for Lorraine but felt she was perfect as Judy.
Farmiga and Wilson's return brings a sense of closure to the series, with Chaves directing.