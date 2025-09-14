Salman Khan meets Ladakh LG during 'Battle of Galwan' shoot

'Battle of Galwan': Film inspired by India-China skirmish

As a gesture of local hospitality, Gupta gifted Salman a traditional Thangka painting—an iconic piece of Buddhist art from the region.

The visit included a gesture of cultural exchange, and fans also got a sneak peek at Salman's military look for Battle of Galwan.

The movie is inspired by the 2020 India-China standoff in Galwan Valley, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.