Salman Khan meets Ladakh LG during 'Battle of Galwan' shoot
While shooting his upcoming film Battle of Galwan in Leh, Salman Khan visited Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on September 13.
The two shared a friendly moment at Raj Niwas, with photos showing Salman keeping it casual in a blue shirt and jeans.
'Battle of Galwan': Film inspired by India-China skirmish
As a gesture of local hospitality, Gupta gifted Salman a traditional Thangka painting—an iconic piece of Buddhist art from the region.
The visit included a gesture of cultural exchange, and fans also got a sneak peek at Salman's military look for Battle of Galwan.
The movie is inspired by the 2020 India-China standoff in Galwan Valley, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.