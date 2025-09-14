'Detective Ujjwalan' OTT release: Where to watch the film
Detective Ujjwalan, a Malayalam mystery comedy-thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, is now streaming on OTT.
Set in the quirky village of Plaachikkaavu, the story kicks off with a local contest that quickly turns into an offbeat murder mystery.
After its theatrical run, the Malayalam version premiered on Netflix in July 2024, the film is also available dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada on Lionsgate Play—so you can watch it pretty much anywhere.
Meet the team behind 'Detective Ujjwalan'
This film marks the directorial debut for Indraneel Gopalakrishnan and Rahul G., produced by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters.
Detective Ujjwalan is part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe (yep—the same world as Minnal Murali).
With Siju Wilson and Rony David Raj joining the cast, expect a fun mix of comedy and suspense throughout.