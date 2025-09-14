'Detective Ujjwalan' OTT release: Where to watch the film Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Detective Ujjwalan, a Malayalam mystery comedy-thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, is now streaming on OTT.

Set in the quirky village of Plaachikkaavu, the story kicks off with a local contest that quickly turns into an offbeat murder mystery.

After its theatrical run, the Malayalam version premiered on Netflix in July 2024, the film is also available dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada on Lionsgate Play—so you can watch it pretty much anywhere.