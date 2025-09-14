Next Article
Mark Ruffalo reveals how he prepped for 'Task' role
Mark Ruffalo really did his homework for "Task," HBO's new crime drama—he actually spent time with a real FBI agent, Scott Duffey, to get into character.
At the show's New York premiere this month, Ruffalo shared that he learned the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy.
More about the show and its cast
Set in the Philly suburbs, "Task" follows Ruffalo's character as he leads a team investigating violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.
Created by Brad Ingelsby (of "Mare of Easttown" fame), the seven-episode series drops Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO and Max.
The cast is stacked too—look out for Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, and more.