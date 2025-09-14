'Practical Magic 2' wraps filming: Release date, cast, plot
"Practical Magic 2," the follow-up to the much-loved 1998 film, has wrapped filming.
Nicole Kidman shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with Sandra Bullock on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, confirming they're both back as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens.
The sequel promises a fresh chapter for these iconic characters.
Cast and crew
The cast brings back Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the quirky aunts, while new faces like Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod join the magical mix.
Written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett (inspired by Alice Hoffman's "The Book of Magic"), the film explores sisterhood and magic—something producer Denise Di Novi says is at its heart.
Look out for its release on September 18, 2026!