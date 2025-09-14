'Practical Magic 2' wraps filming: Release date, cast, plot

Cast and crew

The cast brings back Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the quirky aunts, while new faces like Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod join the magical mix.

Written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett (inspired by Alice Hoffman's "The Book of Magic"), the film explores sisterhood and magic—something producer Denise Di Novi says is at its heart.

Look out for its release on September 18, 2026!