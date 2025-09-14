Israeli soldiers raid home of Oscar-winning film's Palestinian director
On September 13, Israeli soldiers raided the Masafer Yatta home of Palestinian director Basel Adra, co-creator of the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land."
The raid happened while Adra was at the hospital with family members who'd just been injured in settler attacks.
Soldiers searched his wife's phone and briefly detained an uncle during the operation.
Tension in village
Adra said he couldn't get back to his village because soldiers blocked all entrances—he worried he might be detained if he tried.
The Israeli military said they entered after two Israeli civilians were hurt by stone-throwing and that they were searching homes and questioning residents.
Masafer Yatta remains tense, with around 1,000 Palestinians threatened with demolition and frequent violence—a struggle Adra's film brings to light.