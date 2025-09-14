Israeli soldiers raid home of Oscar-winning film's Palestinian director

Tension in village

Adra said he couldn't get back to his village because soldiers blocked all entrances—he worried he might be detained if he tried.

The Israeli military said they entered after two Israeli civilians were hurt by stone-throwing and that they were searching homes and questioning residents.

Masafer Yatta remains tense, with around 1,000 Palestinians threatened with demolition and frequent violence—a struggle Adra's film brings to light.