Box office: 'Demon Slayer' trilogy begins with massive $33 million debut
The box office saw a major boost on Friday, September 12, 2025, raking in over $40 million.
"Demon Slayer: Kimesu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" stole the spotlight with a massive $33 million debut—marking the start of a new anime trilogy based on Koyoharu Gotouge's hit manga.
How did other movies fare?
"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" followed with $8.85 million, quite a drop from the original film's $14 million opening back in 2019.
Horror fans kept "The Conjuring: Last Rites" strong at third place with $8.4 million and over $113 million earned in just eight days.
Disney's nostalgic re-release of "Toy Story" brought in another $1.1 million, while "Weapons" added $850K to its tally on its sixth Friday out.