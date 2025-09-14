Box office: 'Demon Slayer' trilogy begins with massive $33 million debut

How did other movies fare?

"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" followed with $8.85 million, quite a drop from the original film's $14 million opening back in 2019.

Horror fans kept "The Conjuring: Last Rites" strong at third place with $8.4 million and over $113 million earned in just eight days.

Disney's nostalgic re-release of "Toy Story" brought in another $1.1 million, while "Weapons" added $850K to its tally on its sixth Friday out.