'Christy': Cast, plot, trailer, release date of Sydney Sweeney's film

Supporting cast and characters

Sweeney went all-in for this role—she trained hard and gained over 13.61kg to capture Martin's journey.

Ben Foster plays her husband and manager Jim, while Merritt Wever appears as her mom Joyce.

Rebecca O'Brian takes on the role of Lisa, Martin's love interest, with Ethan Embry as her supportive dad John.

Chad L. Coleman rounds out the cast as legendary promoter Don King.

"Christy" promises an inspiring story of resilience both inside and outside the ring.