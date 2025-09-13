Next Article
'Christy': Cast, plot, trailer, release date of Sydney Sweeney's film
Sydney Sweeney, famous for "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," is taking on the role of boxing legend Christy Martin in the upcoming film "Christy."
The movie dives into Martin's rise in pro boxing and her fight against domestic abuse.
The film lands in theaters on November 7, 2024.
Supporting cast and characters
Sweeney went all-in for this role—she trained hard and gained over 13.61kg to capture Martin's journey.
Ben Foster plays her husband and manager Jim, while Merritt Wever appears as her mom Joyce.
Rebecca O'Brian takes on the role of Lisa, Martin's love interest, with Ethan Embry as her supportive dad John.
Chad L. Coleman rounds out the cast as legendary promoter Don King.
"Christy" promises an inspiring story of resilience both inside and outside the ring.