Box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' earns ₹32 crore

'Kingdom' did well in big cities

The movie was a hit in big cities like Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada, with the Telugu states alone bringing in ₹14.5 crore (Nizam led with ₹7.25 crore).

But outside its home turf, Kingdom had a tougher time: it made just ₹2 crore in Karnataka (mostly from Bengaluru), the Tamil release earned only ₹1.25 crore across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and the Hindi version underperformed.

With high production costs and mixed reviews from critics and audiences, how Kingdom holds up at the box office will be interesting to watch.