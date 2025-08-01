Box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' earns ₹32 crore
Vijay Deverakonda's new Telugu film, Kingdom, kicked off strong with ₹32 crore worldwide on its first day—his biggest global opener so far.
It pulled in ₹18.50 crore in India and another ₹13.50 crore overseas, though it didn't quite top his last film Liger's Indian debut.
'Kingdom' did well in big cities
The movie was a hit in big cities like Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada, with the Telugu states alone bringing in ₹14.5 crore (Nizam led with ₹7.25 crore).
But outside its home turf, Kingdom had a tougher time: it made just ₹2 crore in Karnataka (mostly from Bengaluru), the Tamil release earned only ₹1.25 crore across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and the Hindi version underperformed.
With high production costs and mixed reviews from critics and audiences, how Kingdom holds up at the box office will be interesting to watch.