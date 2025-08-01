Celine Dion remembers 'fearless' Ozzy Osbourne: 'You were a true original'
Celine Dion shared a heartfelt tribute after Ozzy Osbourne, legendary Black Sabbath frontman, died on July 22 at 76.
She called him "a true original" with a "boundless spirit and ear for melody," and said she admired his fearlessness and kindness—despite their different sounds.
Osbourne's impact on music
Osbourne helped create heavy metal as co-founder of Black Sabbath in 1968, delivering classics like "Paranoid" and "Iron Man."
The band entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Even after leaving the band in 1979 to fight addiction, he built a successful solo career.
His final show was just days before his passing.
Funeral attended by many famous faces
People gathered for Osbourne's funeral in Birmingham on July 30.
Fellow artists like Metallica's Robert Trujillo remembered him as honest, funny, and always supportive of new talent—leaving a legacy that goes way beyond music.