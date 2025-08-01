Next Article
James Cameron confirms he's directing 'Avatar 4,' '5'
James Cameron just confirmed he's directing the next two Avatar movies, starting with Avatar: Fire and Ash dropping later this year.
At 71, he says, "I'm healthy, I'm good to go," and seems excited to keep the franchise rolling.
Possible new directors for later 'Avatar' installments
While Cameron's on board for parts 4 and 5, he hinted that someone else might take over for Avatar 6 and 7.
He pointed to his past teamwork with Robert Rodriguez as inspiration for future collaborations.
Meanwhile, Cameron's also juggling other projects like Ghost of Hiroshima and The Devils.