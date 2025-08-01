Next Article
Malayalam film 'Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal' heads to OTT: Details here
"Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal," a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by S Vipin, is now streaming on Manorama Max after its theatrical release on June 13.
The film follows Anjali (Anaswara Rajan) as her life gets turned upside down by an overbearing fiance, stressed-out parents, and the unexpected loss of her grandmother.
OTT platform and streaming date
You can catch the movie on Manorama Max from August 14—perfect for a cozy streaming night in.
Story, cast, and crew
Set in Kerala, the story digs into family chaos and funeral traditions with a mix of humor and heart.
The cast includes Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, and Siju Sunny, with music by Ankit Menon.