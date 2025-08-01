Malayalam film 'Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal' heads to OTT: Details here Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

"Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal," a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by S Vipin, is now streaming on Manorama Max after its theatrical release on June 13.

The film follows Anjali (Anaswara Rajan) as her life gets turned upside down by an overbearing fiance, stressed-out parents, and the unexpected loss of her grandmother.