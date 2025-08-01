Next Article
Karthi to join hands with 'Thudarum' director Tarun Moorthy
Tamil star Karthi is all set to collaborate with Malayalam director Tarun Moorthy, who recently made waves with his blockbuster Thudarum.
The movie will be produced by the team behind Garudan and Maaman.
Meanwhile, Karthi is juggling several projects—his spy thriller Sardar 2 is in post-production, and fans are waiting on his cop drama Vaa Vaathiyaar.
Moorthy's 'Thudarum' was a massive hit
Moorthy's last film Thudarum was a massive hit, so teaming up with a versatile actor like Karthi has fans buzzing.
With both names known for delivering fresh content, this collaboration could bring something exciting to Tamil cinema.
Plus, Karthi's lineup—including the next HIT installment—means there's plenty for movie lovers to look forward to.