Karthi to join hands with 'Thudarum' director Tarun Moorthy Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Tamil star Karthi is all set to collaborate with Malayalam director Tarun Moorthy, who recently made waves with his blockbuster Thudarum.

The movie will be produced by the team behind Garudan and Maaman.

Meanwhile, Karthi is juggling several projects—his spy thriller Sardar 2 is in post-production, and fans are waiting on his cop drama Vaa Vaathiyaar.