'Son of Sardaar 2' heads to Netflix: Details
Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, which just dropped in theaters this Friday.
The sequel picks up his story with plenty of laughs and wild adventures, and it's set to land on Netflix after its big-screen run.
Cast and plot of 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Neeru Bajwa alongside Devgn.
This time Jassi finds himself caught between a mob war and a wedding gone wrong in Scotland.
Suniel Shetty caught an early screening in London and called it a "laugh riot," praising Devgn's comedic timing and saying the humor works for all ages.